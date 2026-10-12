Young farmers enjoy national success with TV-inspired bale art

Harray Young Farmers Club (HYFC) is celebrating success, after winning a national bale art competition.

The team wowed the judges with their entry, inspired by the popular Clarkson’s Farm TV series.

The theme for this year’s competition was Film and TV, with Young Farmers displaying their decorated bale entries across Scotland.

Jack Leitch, a member of the HYFC, said they decided to pay homage to Clarkson’s Farm because the series has shone a light on the struggles and realities of farming, inspiring people young and old in the industry.

North Biggings kindly donated the wrapped bales to HYFC, and 12 club members took part in painting and setting up the display on the Harray Hall Football Pitch.

It was on Friday, October 9, that the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs announced that the Harray team won the competition.

“It was a great surprise to be named as the winner as there is always such a high quality in Orkney with the other two clubs,” Mr Leitch explained.

“It was also brilliant to see the top three overall were all from the north region which is fantastic to see.”

The club is keen to take part in the competition again when it is next held.

Mr Leitch added: “On behalf of the club I would like to thank the Harray Hall Committee for allowing us to display our bale art on their football pitch, the Corrigall family for supplying the bales and shed and the club for all their help.

“Without any of the above mentioned, none of this would have been possible.

“For anyone who would like to see the bale art we will be leaving the bales up until October 18.”