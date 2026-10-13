Approval secured for landmark tidal energy array

Project could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 85 per cent of Orkney homes

Orbital Marine Power has been given the go-ahead for a tidal array which could generate enough power to fuel up to the equivalent of 85 per cent of Orkney homes.

The EURO-TIDES project has been cleared by the European Commission to move into construction, it was announced on Tuesday.

It is expected that the European Marine Energy Centre could deploy the array as soon as 2028.

Made up of three O2-X turbines and one O2 turbine, the array is forecast to generate enough clean, predictable power for around 9,200 homes.

With each O2-X capable of supplying approximately 2,400 homes, this would be the equivalent of approximately 85 per cent of households in Orkney.

The so-called “go decision” on the project marks a major milestone following Orbital’s selection by the European Commission, in October 2023, to lead delivery of the array under Horizon Europe funding.

Orbital’s O2 turbine, which already generates power for the UK grid, will be joined by the O2-X models in a single coordinated tidal energy farm. It will be the first time Orbital turbines have been deployed and operated together as a connected array, representing an important milestone in the company’s journey towards commercial-scale tidal energy deployment.

The European Commission has identified the transition from individual tidal turbines to connected, multi-turbine arrays as one of the defining milestones in the commercial development of the sector.

While tidal energy has already demonstrated its technical viability through successful single-device deployments, EURO-TIDES aims to prove that multiple turbines can be built, connected and operated together reliably and at scale.

“This is a landmark moment for Orbital and an important milestone for the wider tidal energy industry as Europe moves from proving individual devices to deploying multi-turbine tidal farms,” said Oliver Wragg, development director at Orbital Marine Power.

“This is exactly the kind of strategic public investment that transforms pioneering technology into industrial capability, and we’re proud to be leading that work from Orkney.”

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has welcomed the news.

Mr Carmichael said: “This approval for a new tidal energy project is yet another vote of confidence in the Northern Isles.

“There can be no doubt that we are at the heart of global marine energy research here in the isles — and that we remain the location of choice for tidal energy innovators across Europe.

“It is a testament to the hard work of Orbital Marine Power and the well-established reputation of EMEC that we have reached this new milestone.

“I have been glad to work with both organisations and with other tidal energy developers as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Marine Energy, which is being reconstituted this week — but there is still far more that we must do to bring this vital technology to full commercial rollout.”