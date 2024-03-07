featured news

Clan Cancer Support unveils new sculpture trail for 2025

March 7, 2024 at 10:34 am

Clan Cancer Support will deliver a new sculpture trail next year which will see a giant BookBench spring up at locations across the North of Scotland, including Orkney.

The announcement, which comes on World Book Day, marks the charity’s third trail project. Previous trails, Light the North (2021) and The Big Hop Trail (2023) raised a combined total of more than £520,000 for Clan services.

Clan chose the BookBench sculpture, which depicts an open book, because of its lifeline listening support service which enables anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis to open up and tell their story.

Share this:

Tweet

