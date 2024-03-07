news

Almost 100kg of beach litter removed at Scapa — but more still to clear

March 7, 2024 at 12:00 pm

A recent beach clean at Scapa saw almost 100kg of litter removed by volunteers — but there is still more work to do, according to Greener Orkney.

The group, which organises regular clean-ups along the county’s coastline, has organised another event this Sunday, after identifying further waste which could be removed from the beach.

A clean-up has been scheduled for 2pm on March 10 at Scapa Beach.

Later in the month, there will be a clean-up event at Houton Ferry Terminal.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 24, also 2pm, volunteers are asked to meet at the car park on the righthand side on the way down the hill.

You can find out more about what Greener Orkney is up to on https://greenerorkney.org.uk/

Share this:

Tweet

