Mass board resignation could spell end for Destination Orkney

March 7, 2024 at 10:19 am

An organisation dedicated to promoting tourism in Orkney could be wound up, after the mass resignation of its entire board.

Destination Orkney confirmed yesterday that board members have taken the unanimous decision to stand down. If a new board is not elected, the organisation will wind up its operations.

An extraordinary general meeting has been called by the the company, with its chairman Martin Fleet citing “insufficient” time and funding to “sustain its operations adequately”.

Destination Orkney began as the Orkney Tourism Group in 2005, subsequently rebranding to its current moniker in 2018. In recent years, it has benefited from over £60,000 of European LEADER funding.

Announcing the online EGM, due to take place on Wednesday, March 20, Mr Fleet has expressed gratitude to the dedicated staff and board members who have strived to elevate tourism in Orkney.

A statement issued by the organisation on Wednesday afternoon stated: “Over the years, Destination Orkney has worked tirelessly fostering tourism growth and enhancing the local economy.

“However, changes in funding mechanisms, including the inability of enterprise companies to support destination management organisations and financial constraints faced by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) have severely impacted the organisation’s ability to fulfil its objectives effectively.”

Destination Orkney has suggested that its situation reflects broader challenges faced by destination management organisations across Scotland, many of which are grappling with financial constraints and the need for radical restructuring to adapt to changing circumstances.

