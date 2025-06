featured news

Damage at old hospital under investigation

June 30, 2025 at 3:51 pm

A fire exit, several windows and a CCTV camera have been damaged in an incident at the old Balfour Hospital.

The vandalism occurred between 9.30am on Wednesday, June 18, and 3pm on Friday, June 27.

Anyone with any information, or door bell footage, is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...