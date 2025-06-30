featured news

Bid to move to July verge-cutting tabled and set to be discussed

June 30, 2025 at 1:24 pm

Road safety fears over the current schedule in maintaining Orkney’s roadsides has led a local councillor to file an attempt to overturn the summer verge-cutting arrangements.

East Mainland, South Ronaldsay and Burray ward member James Moar has submitted a notice of motion which will be deliberated at the full meeting of Orkney Islands Council on Tuesday.

Councillor Moar is unconvinced by the perceived savings to the public purse of one cut in September and October, and says that OIC staff have proven adept at lifting mowers on areas of flowers.

He is calling for the cut to be carried out in July.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC), in a report for councillors, say that cutting in verges in July — one of the busiest months of the year for roads — would be “impossible” to arrange.

It would also not be possible to meet the needs of the notice “without significant disruption to other critical work” for the authority’s service team.

Another key consideration facing councillors will be weighing up the biodiversity benefits against the road safety concerns.

A cut later in the season would aid the creation of a nature network, and benefit rare and threatened species such as the Great Yellow Bumblebee, according to OIC.

This “wild approach” to creating a “nature highway” split opinion and proved somewhat controversial when announced online, with dissenters describing the move as dressed up cost-cutting.

The nature benefits would be lost if a July cut was approved, OIC state.

The islands council had previously cut the verges twice a year at a cost of £109,000.

That, under a five-year management plan, has been reduced to one, costing an estimated £68,000, to be carried out in September and October.

Under the current plan, visibility splays at junctions and bends on all ‘A’ roads are to be cut in May and June.

In addition, safety cuts will be carried out as required in order to maintain sight lines with locations identified via inspection and reports from the public.

