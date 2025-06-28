featured news

Finishing line approaches for Arcadia Park fundraiser

June 28, 2025 at 11:15 am

Kirkwall man Colin Miller is on track to complete his inspirational fundraising challenge for Arcadia Park one month early.

By walking laps of the park, he has raised over £5,000 for the upkeep of the beloved green space, which has been a haven for Colin after he lost his eyesight in 2021.

On June 1, he began walking the distance, as the crow flies, from Land’s End to Kirkwall — 625 miles, walking laps of Arcadia Park.

The goal was to achieve this in or under 57 days, but Colin is on track to make it to the finishing line well ahead of this.

He is now set to reach his goal today (Saturday June 28) at 6pm and is inviting anyone to show their support and join him for the last leg of the challenge.

Get behind Colin’s effort to raise money for the park — show your support here.

