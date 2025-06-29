  • Kirkwall
    Two-goal victories for Sandwick and Holm in Parish Cup

    Finn Hancock and Holm celebrate after his goal secured a 2-0 victory against St Andrews. (Keith Chalmers)

    Sandwick and Holm hold the advantage after they beat Westray and St Andrews respectively in the first legs of The Orcadian Parish Cup semi-finals.

    Both matches on Sunday ended in 2-0 scorelines.

    Steven Craigie and Mark Garson put Sandwick, 23-time winners of the competition, in pole position to reach their first final since 2012.

    Meanwhile, Defending champions Holm scored either side of half-time in the East Mainland derby at the Rockworks.

    Strikes from Ben Bown and Finn Hancock were the difference in a stuffy contest.

    The second legs will be played next Sunday, July 6, with Sandwick versus Westray in Dounby at 1.30pm, before St Andrews host Holm in Tankerness at 7pm.