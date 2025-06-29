featured news

Two-goal victories for Sandwick and Holm in Parish Cup

June 29, 2025 at 6:11 pm

Sandwick and Holm hold the advantage after they beat Westray and St Andrews respectively in the first legs of The Orcadian Parish Cup semi-finals.

Both matches on Sunday ended in 2-0 scorelines.

Steven Craigie and Mark Garson put Sandwick, 23-time winners of the competition, in pole position to reach their first final since 2012.

Meanwhile, Defending champions Holm scored either side of half-time in the East Mainland derby at the Rockworks.

Strikes from Ben Bown and Finn Hancock were the difference in a stuffy contest.

The second legs will be played next Sunday, July 6, with Sandwick versus Westray in Dounby at 1.30pm, before St Andrews host Holm in Tankerness at 7pm.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...