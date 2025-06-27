featured news

West of Orkney Windfarm secures offshore consent

June 27, 2025 at 3:33 pm

The West of Orkney Windfarm has been granted offshore consent by the Scottish Government, which developers hail as a “major milestone” for the multi-billion pound project.

The decision by Scottish Ministers, following a recommendation by the government’s Marine Directorate, makes the windfarm the first ScotWind project to secure both onshore planning permission and offshore consent.

The development is to be located around 30km west of the Orkney Mainland and 25km north of the Sutherland coast with up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations.

Project director Stuart Macauley said: “The West of Orkney Windfarm has the potential to deliver enough renewable electricity to power around two million homes.

“Its construction would spark significant investment in Scotland’s supply chain, port and harbour infrastructure, and the skilled jobs that would follow.

“We’d like to thank the Scottish Government, their officials and all of the stakeholders and suppliers who have worked with us so proactively to make this happen.

“This underlines a clear commitment by industry and government to work together on growing an offshore wind industry in Scotland.”

The windfarm is being developed by a partnership of Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewables Infrastructure Development Group.

