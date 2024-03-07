featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 7, 2024 at 10:09 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that Orkney Islands Council is currently working on a “Plan B ferry replacement programme”, which could involve wide-reaching changes in how we travel to the isles.

Also on the front page, news that OIC is standing firm on its decision to make a council tax freeze contingent on receiving £1.1million in Scottish Government funding.

Free inside this week’s newspaper is the latest edition of The Peedie Orcadian, which has news of Dounby Primary School pupils’ behind the scenes look to The Orcadian, the winning Fereday Projects from Stromness Academy and KGS, and much more.

Also inside:

Flowers spring up in memory of Dave Gray.

Social care expansion on the agenda.

Birsay brings home SCDA silverware.

Farmers come to the aid of Sanday ship.

Tragedy of fishery visitor retold.

Why did Frankenstein come to Orkney?

Share this:

Tweet

