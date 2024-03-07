featured news

Fuel poverty targeted as politicians respond to Kirkwall’s Levelling Up windfall

March 7, 2024 at 7:30 am

Could Kirkwall’s multi-million-pound windfall be used to dramatically reduce fuel poverty?

So suggests one of Orkney’s Westminster candidates, who is among a number of politicians who have welcomed to the news that the town is to benefit from Levelling Up funding of up to £20million.

The funding, which could comprise a £2million annual investment in projects spanning the next decade, was announced by the UK Government on Wednesday. It has attracted enthusiasm from across the political spectrum for how it might be invested in the Orkney community.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC), which is set to work with the government to develop projects which might benefit from the funding, has yet to come with any firm plans. Its leader, Councillor Heather Woodbridge, has confirmed that the money must be spent on capital projects, and that there will be some flexibility for its use outside Kirkwall.

Orkney’s SNP candidate has been quick to share his own ideas.

Robert Leslie, who will be vying for the Orkney and Shetland seat at Westminster in the next UK General Election, believes the cash should be used to kickstart a “real drive on energy efficiency across the town” to bring down fuel poverty, and act as a pilot for such work in other rural areas.

The funding was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by levelling up minister Michael Gove, who said that it would be spent on the issues which “matter most” to the people of Kirkwall

Responding to the news, which came alongside the announcement of the Westminster budget, Mr Leslie said: “If there is levelling up to do in areas such as Kirkwall and in the wider island communities, it is in energy, policy and regulation over which is entirely reserved to Westminster.

“This latest budget had nothing in the way of energy support for households who have been driven into fuel poverty by successive electricity price hikes.

“To make up for the inequity that islanders off the mains gas grid suffer, this funding should be used to address issues that have been ignored by the UK Government and by its energy regulator Ofgem for too long.”

Mr Leslie is among a number of politicians who have welcomed potential investment in the town.

Northern Isles MP, Alistair Carmichael, has described the overall UK budget as “pretty thin” — but has praised continued investment in Orkney’s tidal energy research, and the confirmation of up to £20million of Levelling Up cash for Kirkwall.

“A boost in funding from the Long Term Plan for Towns going to Kirkwall is also a positive, though we shall have to see the detail in what is delivered – and ensuring that outcomes are driven by the community,” the Liberal Democrat MP said.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, has praised this “significant” investment in Orkney, and congratulated all who worked hard to secure it.

The Conservative MSP said: “I know from previous meetings with Michael Gove of his — and the UK Government’s — commitment to push Levelling Up into those parts of Scotland which will help most, and it is fantastic to see Orkney benefitting from this Long Term Plan for Towns support.

“It is a major boost for Kirkwall and for the islands I call home.”

