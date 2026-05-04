Ferry firm marks first voyage with charity auction

Pentland Ferries is marking 25 years of service with the launch of an online charity auction.

It was back on May 3, 2001, when the company’s Pentalina B made her inaugural journey across the Pentand Firth.

Twelve passengers and five cars boarded at St Margaret’s Hope for the first trip to Gills Bay — and the rest is history.

One of the first passengers to make the new crossing was local livestock dealer Ron Sabiston.

He told The Orcadian at the time: “I’m absolutely delighted. There’s no question that it’ll be a great bonus for the Orkney people.”

A step change in operations came in 2009 with the introduction of the purpose-built catamaran, mv Pentalina, and then with the larger mv Alfred in 2019.

The company is now marking the anniversary of its first voyage, with an auction supporting two maritime charities — the Scottish Shipping Benevolent Association and the Sailors’ Orphan Society of Scotland.

Launched on Sunday, the auction will run for a week. Pentland Ferries are inviting bids on a range of lots to raise funds for these important maritime charities.

In a statement on the start of the fundraiser, the company’s managing director Helen Inkster said: “It is 25 years to the day since Pentland Ferries started operating.

“For 25 years, we have delivered a consistent, resilient service by investing in modern vessels, improving efficiency, and adapting to overcome challenges.

“Island communities depend on reliable transport, and that responsibility drives everything we do.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the commitment of our team and our determination to keep strengthening connectivity for the communities we serve.

“This auction is a key part of our 25th anniversary celebrations, and an opportunity for people to support our chosen charities by bidding on some fantastic items. We are very grateful to all those that have donated prizes.”

The online auction will run until 9pm on May 10, featuring a selection of lots including a year’s free travel with Pentland Ferries, a golfing experience at Castle Stuart, visitor experiences, getaways, and limited-edition whiskies.

Many of the items have been generously donated by local businesses, partners, and supporters.

The auction can be found here.