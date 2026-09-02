From parcels to paintings, future of former Stromness Post Office revealed

Plans to revitalise the former Stromness Post Office have been revealed, detailing a major renovation for the prominent building.

The Pier Arts Centre is looking to transform the redundant Victoria Street premises into a creative hub, supporting a range of arts and community activities.

Redundant outbuildings and some trees would be removed at the rear of the property, as part of the Orkney Creative Catalyst project, making way for a three storey extension of the prominent town centre site.

An architect’s impression of the rear of the former post office building. (Reiach and Hall)

The plans lodged with Orkney Islands Council show the former shop front will make way for a retail space and cafe, as well as venues for events, creative spaces and facilities.

There would also be a purpose built store for the Pier Arts Centre’s expanding collection of artwork.

The prominent civic building ceased operating as the town’s post office in 2011 and was purchased by the Pier Arts Centre in 2015.

The aim was to address the demand identified by locals and visitors for a creative arts hub in Stromness.

Edinburgh-based architects Reiach and Hall were selected by competition in 2023 to design the facility and are very familiar with Stromness, having completed a major redevelopment of the Pier Arts Centre gallery in 2007.

Kris Bevan, chairman of the Pier Arts Centre board of directors said: “This planning application marks a hugely exciting step for the Pier Arts Centre and for Stromness.

“The former post office sits right in the heart of our town and this project will bring it back to life as a space for learning, creativity and community, sitting alongside our existing gallery on the pier.

“We’re grateful for the support of our funding partners in helping us reach this stage, and we look forward to sharing more as the application progresses.”

A display opens at the Pier Arts Centre on Wednesday, September 2, with details of the project.