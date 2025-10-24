featured news

High wind forecast brings weekend travel disruption

October 24, 2025 at 12:56 pm

Strong winds look set to bring travel disruption to Orkney, this weekend, with gusts of up to 57mph forecast.

Friday’s sailings on NorthLink’s Lerwick-Kirkwall-Aberdeen routes have been cancelled, with a high probability of cancellation on all routes on Saturday, and a potential for further disruption on Sunday.

All Pentland Ferries sailings this Friday have been cancelled.

Orkney Ferries is reporting cancellations and timetable changes on a number of its routes, this weekend.

For the latest information on transport, customers should check with their travel provider.

Updates on conditions at the Churchill Barriers will be reported by the Orkney Roads team via social media.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...