IN PICTURES: Orkney’s fangtastic Hallowe’en celebrations
Vampires, witches and ghouls came out en masse, last weekend, as Orkney went all out to celebrate the spooky season.
The Hallowe’en Parade on Saturday went down a treat, as children, adults, and even some dogs came out to show off their spooky costumes. The rain failed to put a dampener on things, as Robert Tullock led the pipe band through the streets of Kirkwall.
Kirkwall BID’s Hallowe’en disco, hosted at Rapture was full to the brim, with people having to be turned away at the door, such was its popularity.
The Hallowe’en Ball at Rapture later that night was eerily good, with everyone in costume and Hallowe’en music classics from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s playing throughout the night.
Orkney Live Wire hosted their annual Spookfest at The Auld Motorhoose, with Witch Trails, Siamese Cat Twin and (Un)Dead Right haunting the stage with their ghoulish tunes.
In addition, there was a host of smaller community events and parties across the parishes, such as Orkney Roller Derbys Hallowe’en Disco and Finstowns scarecrow competition.