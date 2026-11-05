IN PICTURES: Orkney’s fangtastic Hallowe’en celebrations

Vampires, witches and ghouls came out en masse, last weekend, as Orkney went all out to celebrate the spooky season.

The Hallowe’en Parade on Saturday went down a treat, as children, adults, and even some dogs came out to show off their spooky costumes. The rain failed to put a dampener on things, as Robert Tullock led the pipe band through the streets of Kirkwall.

The Pipe band all donned masks for their procession through Kirkwall. Pipers from left: Louise Slater, Tina Paterson and Doris Hutchison. (Orkney Photographic)

Boudie the dog showed off his big personality at the parade. (Orkney Photographic)

Clay Harcus (left) and Callen Drury in their minion outfits. (Orkney Photographic)

Many young guisers joined the parade in spite of the rain. Guisers from left: Ailsa Currie, Kimi Walls, Elsie Wishart, Hallie Taylor, Rhea Innes, Arra Taylor. Front Alf Wishart. (Orkney Photographic)

Guisers from left Oliver Rendall, Mason Rendall, Ruben Shepherd, Inness MacKenzie, Arran Mackenzie. (Orkney Photographic)

Raymie Peace piping in the band (Orkney Photographic)

Drummers and pipers led a ghoulish parade through Kirkwall on Saturday. (Orkney Photographic)

Robert Tullock leading the pipeband for the Hallowe’en parade (Orkney Photographic)

Many of the young guisers on the parade in their spooktacular costumes (Orkney Photographic)

Kirkwall BID’s Hallowe’en disco, hosted at Rapture was full to the brim, with people having to be turned away at the door, such was its popularity.

Disco goers from left: Margot Amer, Alfred Amer, Nora Amer and Sophie Stanger. (Orkney Photographic)

The Hallowe’en Ball at Rapture later that night was eerily good, with everyone in costume and Hallowe’en music classics from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s playing throughout the night.

Rapture bar staff also dressed up for the occasion (Orkney Photographic)

Fancy dress was essential at the Hallowe’en Ball (Orkney Photographic)

Pirates plunder Rapture this Hallowe’en (Orkney Photographic)

Bloodcurdling Barmaids in Rapture on Saturday night (Orkney Photographic)

Guisers had a scream at the Hallowe’en Ball (Orkney Photographic)

Rapture’s Hallowe’en Ball on Saturday night went down a scream. (Orkney Photographic)

Party-goers were a fearsome sight this Hallowe’en (Orkney Photographic)

Nightclub-goers made a super effort went it came to fancy dress. (Orkney Photographic)

Guisers puting their best foot forward on the street in Kirkwall. (Orkney Photographic)

Orkney Live Wire hosted their annual Spookfest at The Auld Motorhoose, with Witch Trails, Siamese Cat Twin and (Un)Dead Right haunting the stage with their ghoulish tunes.

In addition, there was a host of smaller community events and parties across the parishes, such as Orkney Roller Derbys Hallowe’en Disco and Finstowns scarecrow competition.