In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available in shops and online today.

On Tuesday evening, MSPs met at the Scottish Parliament on one of the most significant days in the history of devolution.

After an emotionally-charged debate, the landmark bill from Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur to legalise assisted dying failed to win the support of a majority of his colleagues.

In the newspaper, we chart the history of how the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill came to its final vote.

Also in the newspaper, the incredible efforts of a peedie fundraising hero came to a climax on Monday night, as Kirkwall City Pipe Band paraded outside the home of Gregor Corse.

Meanwhile, a Tankerness man whose mother was unexpectedly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is raising awareness of the importance of having power of attorney in place.

More inside:

True ‘Orkney’ Salvation Army hall ‘a dream come true.’

Kirkwall BID organises a doggy day out in the town.

Orkney Ferries roll out high-speed internet.

Northvet shares hopes for new Hatston base.

St Magnus Festival unveils 50th anniversary programme.

Dreams come true for Stromness musician.

Beefed up prices but no extra profit for farmers.

‘Whale-oholic’ woman returns from Antarctica.

Oil transfers expected to rise amid Iran conflict.

Tributes paid to rugby great.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian available now.