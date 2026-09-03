LGBT education roll-out divides in this week’s The Orcadian
Divisions over the use of LGBT teaching materials in schools have come to the fore this week, with a cohort of councillors speaking out against the “significant amount of misleading information” they claim has enveloped the issue.
In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops, the newspaper has reported on the contentious issue, which has seen multiple parents and carers, and two councillors speak out against the plans.
In a special two-page advertising feature, we speak to the new owners of The Orkney Roastery, as the business looks ahead to a new chapter.
And we also feature our newest school starters, visiting the P1s of Glaitness, with more to come!
More inside:
- OIC purchase third inter-island aircraft
- A tartan prostate parade marches through Kirkwall
- NHS Orkney warns of ‘difficult decisions’ to be made
- Viking church discovered on Swona
- £50k KGS bullying probe revelations revealed
- Kirkwall man makes no plea to bigamy charge
- DJ royalty set to co-headline Rapture event
- Former post office set to be brought ‘back to life’