LGBT education roll-out divides in this week’s The Orcadian

Divisions over the use of LGBT teaching materials in schools have come to the fore this week, with a cohort of councillors speaking out against the “significant amount of misleading information” they claim has enveloped the issue.

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops, the newspaper has reported on the contentious issue, which has seen multiple parents and carers, and two councillors speak out against the plans.

In a special two-page advertising feature, we speak to the new owners of The Orkney Roastery, as the business looks ahead to a new chapter.

And we also feature our newest school starters, visiting the P1s of Glaitness, with more to come!

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