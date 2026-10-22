Making strides against breast cancer

Community invited to walk in step as Kirkwall woman takes on 100-mile challenge

A woman whose breast cancer fight inspired a 100-mile walking challenge has invited the community to join her for four miles this Saturday.

For Lucie Watson, this Saturday’s event, run by Walks for Wellbeing, will cover just a fraction of the distance she hopes to clock up throughout October.

She joined the locally-based group — which usually meets twice a week to make strides in the name of wellness — after finishing active cancer treatment in July.

Now, Lucie is walking 100 miles throughout October to raise awareness of the disease, which can affect both women and men.

She will lead the charge this weekend in four-mile effort that she hopes the wider community will get on board with.

Setting off from the the playpark at The Balfour at 11am, the event will raise money for charity Breast Cancer Now.

“A good turnout on October 24 would mean so much because it would show the strength of our community coming together for a cause that affects so many lives,” she told The Orcadian.

“I’ve seen just how a community can pull together, help and support each other through various other causes so I’m asking now for their help.

“It would mean more awareness, more vital funds for Breast Cancer Now, and a chance to stand together for those fighting, those living with the effects of breast cancer, and those we’ve sadly lost.”

The 46-year-old, from Kirkwall, was inspired after joining Walks for Wellbeing to improve her physical and mental health when she completed chemotherapy.

“After everything I’ve been through, I wanted to turn something difficult and life changing into something positive,” the mum of three explained.

“Joining Walks for Wellbeing just weeks after finishing chemotherapy showed me the power of community, and I wanted to bring people together to raise awareness, raise vital funds and remind everyone affected by breast cancer that nobody has to face it alone.”

The walk, which was organised by Gemma Harcus from Walks for Wellbeing, will follow a route from The Balfour to the Peedie Sea and then St Magnus Cathedral before returning to the hospital.

Though Lucie’s primary goal is to raise awareness of breast cancer, and the importance that everyone — men and women — check themselves regularly for any unusual lumps, she is also raising funds for Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s leading charity for Breast Cancer.

Lucie initially set a target of raising £150 for the charity, which she has already surpassed, with funds totalling £750 so far.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so on www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/lucie1788904820395

For Lucie, this walk is to show that nobody needs to face this diagnosis alone.

“Every step I take has a purpose,” Lucie said, “and every person who joins us helps make a difference.

“Together, we can raise awareness, offer hope and remind people that even on the hardest days, there is strength in community.”

Read more about Lucie’s personal story in next week’s The Orcadian.