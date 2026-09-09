Oil spills into Peedie Sea from Picky boiler leak

An unestablished quantity of oil has leaked into the Peedie Sea after a boiler failure at the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall.

Pollution control equipment has been deployed to manage the spread of the oil, which is continuing to be monitored by Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

The leak took place on Saturday when a filter component on a boiler at the sports and leisure centre’s plant room failed.

The issue has now been resolved, according to OIC.

Oil has spilled into the Peedie Sea following a leak from a boiler at the Pickaquoy Centre on Saturday.

A council spokesman said: “The oil entered the plant room sump and, after an external interceptor chamber became overwhelmed, some oil escaped into the Peedie Sea.

“Officers from the Harbour Authority deployed pollution control equipment to manage the spread of oil.

“Oil absorbent booms were also deployed which continue to be monitored and replaced as required.

“The quantity of oil released is yet to be established.

“Work is underway to install an alarm system when the sump pump is activated to prevent a situation like this from reoccurring.”