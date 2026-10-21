Orkney farming trio in line for industry awards

Three agricultural businesses are in the running for prizes at the industry awards in Scotland tomorrow.

To have three farms shortlisted across three different categories is thought to be a first for Orkney agriculture ahead of the fourth annual Scottish Agriculture Awards.

Returning on Thursday, October 22, the event celebrates the people, passion and progress at the heart of Scotland’s farming industry.

The awards shine a spotlight on the outstanding individuals, businesses and innovators who are helping shape the future of Scottish agriculture.

From pioneering sustainable practices to inspiring community initiatives, the Scottish Agriculture Awards champion those driving excellence, resilience and growth across the sector.

Included in the inspiring shortlist are a trio of Orkney farming champions.

Birsay-based J. & S. Hay are in the running for the Contractor of the Year prize, alongside Drew Watson & Co and Michael J. Woods Ltd.

The contracting business is one of the biggest in Orkney, growing 150 acres of bere barley, 75 acres of certified seed barley, 75 acres of feed barley and a small acreage of oats.

The diversification of Bain Farm in Sandwick into creating its own dairy produce and popular goodies has been recognised.

The business, run by the Hourie family, has been shortlisted in the Diversified Farm of the Year. This year marks five years since the family launched its own dairy produce, using milk from their own Fleckvieh dairy herd.

Producing a range of delicious produce, the Houries have constantly expanded and now boast an honesty shop and catering trailer to use at local events.

Also in the running for the prize are Balmaud Distillery, Yonderton Farm, and Lindores — A Rural Destination To Connect.

Completing the Orkney interest in the awards are tattie experts Farewell Farm in South Ronaldsay in the Mixed Farm of the Year category.

The farm is the most northerly high grade seed potato unit in the UK, growing for all sectors of the potato industry.

The family business comprises Jim and Anne Seatter and James and Ingrid Thorburn, growing high quality seed and ware derived from their own stocks as well as feed barley and silage crops for the farm’s beef suckler herd.

Completing the nominees for the award are CJ Grant & Partner Ltd and Gryffe Wraes Farm.

Nicola Tait is the regional manager of the Orkney branch of NFU Scotland, alongside John Laughton.

She said: “To have three Orkney businesses making it to the finals of the Scottish Agriculture Awards is testament to the hard work and quality of these businesses, but also to the esteem that agriculture in Orkney is held in as a whole.

“Farming in Orkney comes with challenges that are not seen in other parts of Scotland so it is great to be able to showcase the skills of the three families in running successful businesses.

“We wish them all the best for the finals, they should be very proud of their achievements.”

The winners will be announced on Thursday, October 22, at the Double Tree by Hilton in Glasgow.