Secrecy lifted on OIC’s £1.1m Stenness land buy

It remains unclear why Orkney Islands Council spent £1.1 million on land in Stenness without councillors being informed.

New information is detailed in this week’s The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon, about the deal to buy the land at Barnhouse in Stenness.

This includes the first official confirmation of the price that was paid, and sheds more light on OIC’s efforts to acquire the 122-acre plot.

Also inside the newspaper, a woman whose breast cancer fight inspired a 100-mile walking challenge has invited the community to join her for four miles this Saturday.

For Lucie Watson, this Saturday’s event, run by Walks for Wellbeing, will cover just a fraction of the distance she hopes to clock up throughout October.

More inside: