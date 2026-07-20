‘A major step forward’ — inclusive play park re-opens

Manse Road Play Park has re-opened, becoming Orkney’s first fully inclusive play park.

It is hoped that children of all abilities, as well as adults, will be able to soak up the sunshine in the revamped play space.

Redevelopment work began in December, including excavation and removal of old equipment along with the creation of a parking area at the Kirkwall site.

This was followed by groundworks and installation of new play structures by R. S. Clouston and ScotPlay, respectively.

Elaine Harcus, Orkney Islands Council’s team manager for sports and leisure, said: “This project marks a major step forward in providing inclusive play opportunities in Orkney, and it’s fantastic to see the vision coming to life.

“We’re excited to welcome families back to enjoy a space designed so that every child can play, explore and feel included.”

The project has been shaped through close collaboration with Inclusive Orkney, whose input has been vital in ensuring the design meets the needs of children and families across Orkney.

Karin Spence, Inclusive Orkney’s vice chairwoman, said: “We were delighted to work in collaboration with Katell Roché at the council on this fabulous new play park.

“We had discussions on accessible equipment and things we would like to see in the new play park.

“Having a fun and accessible play park that all children can use in the middle of Kirkwall is just brilliant.

“Our personal favourites are the trampoline, sensory footpath and swings.

“We can’t wait for all children in Orkney to visit, especially those that require a bit of extra support.

“Well done to Katell and the team on this fabulous play park and thank you for including us in this project.”