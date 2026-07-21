“A truly historic moment for Loganair and for European aviation”

Loganair has announced that they will be purchasing five electronic CX300 aircraft, which are expected to enter service in 2029.

This would make Loganair Europe’s first commercial airline operating an electric aircraft fleet.

Loganair, the United Kingdom’s largest regional airline, and BETA Technologies announced on Monday July 20 at the Farnborough International Airshow the signing of a term sheet under which Loganair will purchase five all-electric ALIA conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) (CX300) aircraft, with options for five more.

The UK, and Scotland in particular, is a natural first market for commercial electric flight. Island and remote communities depend on short routes that road and rail cannot serve, making regional air service critical infrastructure. Most of Loganair’s regional sectors are under 100 miles, squarely within the CX300’s mission profile. The aircraft operates from existing runways and recharges in 20 to 40 minutes using BETA’s fast-charging systems.

Marking a significant step towards bringing electric aviation into commercial routes across the UK, the move will ensure Loganair becomes Europe’s first commercial airline operating an electric aircraft fleet.

The agreement builds on the UK’s first electronic flight demonstration program completed in March, when BETA’s CTOL flew 23 flights in 10 days across Loganair’s network, connecting Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Wick and Kirkwall. The aircraft covered more than 1,000 nautical miles in real-world operational conditions, flying routes to some of Scotland’s most remote communities and validating performance, ground handling, charging and integration into existing airport and airspace systems, and demonstrating a model for short regional routes across the UK.

Expected to enter service in 2029, the aircraft will support passenger and cargo operations across Loganair’s network, delivering greater operational flexibility with lower operating costs and zero in-flight emissions. The agreement also includes plans for technical support and integration to ensure the aircraft can be introduced seamlessly into Loganair’s existing fleet.

Luke Farajallah, chief executive of Loganair said: “This is a truly historic moment for Loganair and for European aviation. Our demonstration programme earlier this year proved that electric aviation is no longer a future concept, it is a viable commercial opportunity. The aircraft demonstrated the potential to reduce operating costs by up to 80 per cent while maintaining the reliable regional connectivity our customers and communities depend on.

“Signing this agreement is the natural next step in that journey. It reflects our confidence in the technology, our partnership with BETA, and our ambition to remain at the forefront of sustainable regional aviation. We look forward to working together as we prepare to bring these aircraft into commercial service.”

The agreement represents the next phase of Loganair’s partnership with BETA Technologies, moving from successful flight demonstrations to planned fleet deployment as the airline continues to explore how electric aviation can support resilient, efficient and lower-emission regional air services.

Kyle Clark, founder and chief executive of BETA Technologies said: “Loganair has spent six decades connecting communities that rely on air travel, so their standard for new technology is appropriately high. We met that standard the only way it can be met, by flying more than a thousand nautical miles across their network, on their routes, and in their conditions. This agreement is what happens when demonstrated performance meets an operator serious about the future of regional aviation.”