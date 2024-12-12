featured news

Braving the hot coals for Clan Cancer Support

December 12, 2024 at 5:06 pm

Clan Cancer Support is looking for brave Orcadians to bare their soles in a daring fundraising challenge, next March.

The charity is hosting a firewalk at Orkney Rugby Club, where participants will walk barefoot over two metres of burning embers, which reach temperatures of around 500 degrees Celsius.

All proceeds will be used to help the charity provide free services for people impacted by cancer across north-east Scotland, Moray, Shetland and Orkney.

Clan has provided emotional and physical support from its Orkney centre for more than 16 years with services including listening support, complementary therapies, support groups and dedicated children and family services.

Karen Farquhar, Clan Orkney’s area services coordinator, said: “We’re thrilled that the experts at Firewalk Scotland are bringing Clan’s Firewalk to Orkney for the first time, and I look forward to seeing the community come together for our most adventurous challenge yet.

“This is a unique and fun team activity and it’s also an opportunity for individuals to empower themselves and tick off a bucket list item with all the money raised helping to support local people impacted by a cancer diagnosis.”

Clan is coordinating the event in partnership with Fire Walk Scotland with the organisation providing a 90-minute briefing session ahead of the activity and health and safety support available to participants throughout the evening.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 29, at Orkney Rugby Club, with the bar open for refreshments during the event. Spectators are encouraged and are welcome to attend.

Registration for the event costs £30 per person with a minimum sponsorship of £120 required to take part.

