featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

December 11, 2024 at 4:15 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that a factory manager was forced out of his job after blowing the whistle on risky food safety practices at Orkney Fishermen’s Society (OFS), a judge has ruled in an employment tribunal.

Orkney Crab Ltd, which bought OFS out of administration, has made clear that the issues raised predate its involvement in operations.

The newspaper also includes Christmas greetings and our pull-out guide to festive opening hours.

More inside:

‘Vertical drinking’ pub condition ruled out.

Churchill Barrier investigation knocked back.

OIC management under the microscope.

Volunteers sought for CLAN firewalk.

£10 million mooted for flights, ferries or fixed links.

Golf driving range given planning permission.

Panto fun for all the family — winter shows delight in Kirkwall and Stromness.

Community Centre purchase takes step forward in Stromness.

Sanday shipwreck funding could help uncover origins.

What does the future hold for women’s football at Island Games?

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...