Brough of Birsay warning after lifeboat rescue

Visitors to the Brough of Birsay have been reminded to check tide times ahead of making the crossing, after an incident saw Stromness Lifeboat called out on Tuesday.

Stromness RNLI were called out at 6.18pm to retrieve two people who had been trapped on the brough by the changing tide.

The pair were safely delivered to coastguard crew waiting on the Birsay shore.

A spokesman for Stromness RNLI has warned others who may be planning a trip to the tidal island.

“Visitors to the Brough should always check tide times and keep an eye on the time,” the spokesman said.

“If cut off, however, they should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard, rather than attempting to cross when the causeway is awash, as they could easily be swept off into the sea by the fast moving tide.”