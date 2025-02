news

Car found in search for missing Hoy man

February 20, 2025 at 12:06 pm

Enquiries are being carried out in the Myre Bay area of Hoy after a car was seen in the water.

Police Scotland and other agencies are carrying out searches after the vehicle’s discovery on Thursday morning (February 20).

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers assisted by partner agencies are carrying out enquiries in the Myre Bay area of Hoy following a report of a missing man whose car was seen in the water around 9.40am on Thursday, February 20.”

