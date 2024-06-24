featured news

Cops on the case of Albert Street careless driving reports

June 24, 2024 at 4:08 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of alleged careless driving on Albert Street in Kirkwall, around 7.30pm on Friday, June 21.

A silver BMW 3 series is reported to have driven at an excessive speed and at unsafe distance from a vehicle in front of it.

Officers have also said that the car allegedly attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of it on the same street where it widens near Boots and Superdrug.

Police are particularly keen to hear from any pedestrians that were in the area at the time and witnessed the driving.

