featured news

Could Orkney count cost of cruise levy?

September 18, 2025 at 1:35 pm

Orkney’s boom cruise trade could be put at risk by plans to impose a passenger levy.

Concern about “shooting the goose that lays the golden eggs” has come from Orkney Islands councillor Owen Tierney.

He reluctantly went along with his colleagues earlier this year when they supported the principle of the proposed surcharge.

But he remains sceptical and is keen to ensure that Orkney does not end up at a competitive disadvantage.

Councillor Tierney was speaking after a trade body warned that the introduction of the levy could cost the Scottish economy nearly £60 million.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...