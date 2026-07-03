Early diagnosis message for farmers living with cancer

Helping to support people living with cancer in the farming industry is the aim of a new campaign which has come to Orkney.

The Rural Communities Cancer Project is on a mission to help as many people get the early diagnosis they need.

Those behind the campaign say farmers, farm workers and people living in rural communities can have lower access to cancer services and support, due to the nature of their work and living in isolated areas.

Judith Crawford has been in the county, visiting Orkney Auction Mart and veterinary practices to make sure the message of the campaign is heard.

The project is a UK-wide partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support and The Farming Community Network.

Its focus is on making sure people who regularly visit farms and meet with farmers have the skills they need to direct people to the right support.

Miss Crawford is a former NHS doctor specialising in cancer treatment. The project started with members of the team meeting farmers at events like agricultural shows, and writing for farming publications.

Since then, the Rural Communities Cancer Project has focused on helping people who are already in regular contact with farms in their area.

“It’s just a way of promoting the campaign which was initially conceived as ‘nip it in the bud’, she said, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis efforts.

Judith visited The Mart Cafe with mugs and leaflets to highlight the early diagnosis message. Pictured from the left are Ali Kemp and Ola Slater.

Miss Crawford visited The Mart Cafe, giving them a batch of mugs which give key messages to people with possible cancer symptoms.

“They’ve been such a hit,” she said. “We didn’t really know how they would go down!”

The programme officer has also visited local veterinary practices and spoken with those in the Kirkwall office of SAC Consulting.

They have been really keen to help out, now they are equipped with easy to understand resources about noticing symptoms of different types of cancer.

By speaking to people in the agricultural sector like this, Miss Crawford hopes the project’s efforts will multiply and reach as many farmers as possible.

She has also met with Clan Cancer Support, Macmillan Cancer Support, and The Blide Trust.

Miss Crawford, a resident of Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire, also visited Orkney Library and Archive to hear about the Book Farmacy initiative.

Launched during Mental Health Awareness Week, this effort encourages farmers and crofters to take just six minutes a day to read.

Aiming to increase reading among those working in the agricultural sector, the Farmacy project aims to be a simple, non-clinical tool to improve mental health within in the industry.

On the Rural Communities Cancer Project website, a “Farming with Cancer” guide has been published.

This was written with input from people in the farming community who have experience of diagnosis, treatment and aftercare.

The website also features stories of farmers who have lived with cancer, and encourage people to seek help early on.

For more information, visit the Rural Communities Cancer Project website here.

Miss Crawford can be contacted on: judith@fcn.org.uk

Anyone wanting to help share the message about the project is welcome to get in touch.