Fish farm barge fire ‘quickly brought under control’

A fire broke out this morning on a feed barge that serves Cooke Aquaculture Scotland’s West Fara salmon farm, the company has confirmed.

No was injured in the incident, which saw the Longhope lifeboat and Orkney Islands Council’s tug, Freya of Scapa, attend the scene.

This afternoon, a spokesman for Cooke Aquaculture added: “The incident was quickly brought under control, and no-one was injured.

“We are working closely with the emergency services and an investigation is underway to establish the cause.”