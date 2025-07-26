featured news

Fish farm fears over Scapa port

July 26, 2025 at 1:34 pm

Construction of a port in Scapa Flow could temporarily deafen fish at a nearby salmon farm, a planning objection has claimed.

Scottish Sea Farms (SSF) has claimed that the Scapa Deep Water Quay could have a “significant impact” on the health of its stock.

Orkney Islands Council’s assessment says that “temporary hearing loss could occur” during the building of the proposed port.

Since then, the designs for the £200 million quay have been altered as detailed ground investigation continue, but SSF says its objection still stands.

For the full story, read this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...