Full car parking charges back in force

April 1, 2024 at 4:50 pm

Orkney Islands Council is reminding motorists that the first-hour-free parking in Council pay-and-display car parks is no longer in force.

From April 1, motorists will need to purchase a ticket to avoid being issued a fine. Blue Badge holders will still be able to park free of charge in all pay and display car parks.

Fees will also return to full price.

The council agreed in the lead up to this year’s budget setting to limit its seasonal first-hour-free parking and reduced tariffs period to January, February and March.

Chairman of development and infrastructure committee, Councillor David Dawson, said: “This change is a reflection of the huge financial pressures on all councils right now, but one that still supports the aim of encouraging footfall into our high streets during the most difficult months for retailers.”

