Fundraising Walk for Freya this Sunday

A walk is taking place this Sunday to raise awareness of cardiac risk, and remember a young Orcadian whose life was lost to the condition.

Freya Rose Dalrymple was just 17 when she tragically passed away from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) on Christmas Eve of 2014.

Since then, the inspiring fundraising efforts of Freya’s family and friends has led to 1,209 young people being screened by Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

An event is being held this weekend, to continue the fundraising to make sure screenings continue in Orkney.

The fourth “Walk for Freya” is on Sunday, starting at Kirkwall Grammar School carpark at 11.30am. The route will pass by places that were important to the 17-year-old.

Freya’s mum, Ingrid Dalrymple, is hoping that some of the young people who have benefited from past screenings will take part in the walk.

She said: “Everyone is welcome. Our suggested donation for taking part is £10 for adults. Children are very welcome as long as young children are accompanied by an adult and dogs are welcome as long as they are on a lead.

“We want to keep up awareness of Young Sudden Cardiac Death and to remember our daughter Freya who is the reason that so many young people in Orkney have had their hearts screened.

“We will continue to have heart screenings in Orkney as long as we can raise the necessary funds to get the screening team up from Cardiac Risk in the Young.”

Donations can be made on the day, or by visiting the JustGiving page.