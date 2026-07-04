Getting into gear for cancer charity

An epic cycle challenge, spanning almost 400 miles, is being launched for a charity close to Orkney’s heart.

In his latest fundraising mission, Marty Flett will be pedalling with Keith Oddie to all Clan Cancer Support’s centres across north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Across just four days, the duo will be leaving Orkney and cycling in Shetland before taking the boat to Aberdeen, and making the long trip all the way back home from there.

All funds raised will help Clan continue to provide free emotional and physical support for people of all ages, who are impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

The beloved charity’s work spans the north east of Scotland, Moray, Orkney, and Shetland.

The journey encompasses 374 miles, with the cycling in Orkney taking the total close to 400 miles.

A long-term fundraiser, Marty has had his sights on a challenge that would take him to all the charity’s support and wellbeing centres.

“I’ve been involved with Clan for a long while now and I have always wanted to take my bike and head around all the bits and I have never gotten around to it. So, this year at long last I have gotten organised,” Marty told The Orcadian.

“It’s a fair trip!” he added, of the cycle which will begin on Tuesday, July 7.

The marathon cycle will be “on par” to the All Roads Lead to Rome fundraiser for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in 2024.

While there were more regular breaks in the van with that journey, the new challenge will be full days of cycling.

Marking the progress of their epic journey, Marty will be getting a photo outside each Clan shop he and Keith visit.

Leaving Clan’s Kirkwall office for Shetland on the evening of Tuesday, July 7, the duo will arrive there on Wednesday.

They will travel to the charity’s outreach service in Whalsay, before visiting the Clan Shetland team, and then catch the boat down to Aberdeen.

Arriving in the Granite City on Thursday morning, they will travel to Clan House in Aberdeen — a purpose built support and wellbeing centre — before going on to Mintlaw and Aberlour.

They will have a stop off to see Elgin’s Clan team before setting off to Lossiemouth and Forres — a 149-mile cycle in one day.

On Friday, the fundraising team will cycle to Inverness and then on to Helmsdale where they will stop for the night.

The final day of the gruelling challenge will take the group to Melvich and then to Scrabster to catch the lunch time boat back to Orkney.

Andy McGinn will be part of the support team, travelling by van, alongside Bruce Simpson and, for the Shetland leg, Adrian Stanger.

In remission after having lymphoma, bladder and prostate cancer, Clan is a charity that has helped Andy and his family immensely, during several visits for treatment south.

“It’s been really fantastic. They’re just like a home away from home in Aberdeen honestly,” he told The Orcadian this week.

Andy said he was very lucky to get diagnosed early, and encouraged anyone else with concerns to get this checked out as soon as they can.

He also highlighted the help of the men’s group who meet at Clan’s Victoria Street premises every third Tuesday of the month.

It provides a chance to have frank discussion about what they are going through, with speakers often in attendance as well. The group organised trips as well, like to the Italian Chapel.

Clan Orkney area services coordinator, Karen Farquhar, said it costs £2.7 million every year to deliver the charity’s valuable services across the communities it supports.

“As a completely commercially independent charity, we rely heavily on dedicated fundraisers like Marty to help us achieve this,” she said.

“Martin’s commitment to Clan is truly inspirational. His decision to take on a 374-mile cycle to every one of our wellbeing centres and outreaches demonstrates the passion and determination he brings to raising awareness of Clan.

“He continues to make an outstanding contribution to our mission of providing emotional and physical support to anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

“On behalf of everyone at Clan, I would like to thank Marty for being such a valued supporter and for the unwavering backing he has shown us over the years.

“We wish him and the team the very best of luck as they take on this incredible challenge.”

To donate to the cycle fundraising challenge, visit the JustGiving page.