featured news

Holm and St Ola set for Parish Cup final

August 10, 2024 at 9:30 am

The Orcadian Parish Cup Final will be contested by Holm and St Ola this evening, as one of the most prestigious showpieces in Orkney football takes place.

Holm are gunning for a third Parish crown in four years, and seventh overall, while St Ola, the second most successful side in the competition’s history with 14 triumphs, are competing in their first final in a decade.

The match this year is being played at the Papdale pitch at Kirkwall Grammar School as opposed to Picky due to ongoing work to resurface the running track.

The match will kick off at 6.30pm.

Orkney Amateur Football Association (OAFA) has advised that gates will open at 5.30pm, and entry will be through the designated gates. It will be cash gates only.

OAFA say there are a limited number of parking spaces available for blue badge holders.

These are in the KGS car park close to the car park entrance, and on a first come first served basis. There is no vehicle entry to the pitch.

There will be sponsor hospitality, but no catering outlet and therefore no sale of food or drink at the match.

And as a new venue, spectators are kindly asked follow the instructions of stewards, including parking restrictions.

The match is also being live-streamed by BBC Radio Orkney, with commentary on 93.7FM, on BBC Sounds, and on their Facebook page, from 6.15pm.

Full coverage in next week’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

