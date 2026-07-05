Housing challenges laid bare as appeal issued by university

The desperate lack of housing is putting Orkney at severe risk of missing out on talented people and an economic boost.

This was the warning from a leading academic, Professor Sandy Kerr, who has now appealed to the community to help accommodate postgraduate students.

The concerns from Heriot-Watt University, which has a Stromness base, come as similar problems face NHS Orkney and Orkney Islands Council.

The dearth of accommodation has hit both authorities’ ability to recruit and retain incoming staff, and has led to repeated social media pleas for somewhere to live from those wishing to make Orkney their home.

Professor Kerr, who has called Orkney home for more than three decades, said accommodation has been a problem affecting many sectors for as long as he could remember.

The professor has spoken out publicly on the issue, which could have a real and lasting economic impact on the islands if no solution can be found.

The professor said: “We’re a growing population, and it’s wonderful to see so many people choosing to come here, whether for tourism or to build careers after their studies.

“It’s a vibrant community, and it’s no wonder we’re seeing this demand.

“But that demand has a downside. It’s becoming harder for talented students, the kind who can make a real difference in the world, to find somewhere to live.

“We risk losing not only that talent but also the economic boost these students bring to the area which is a vital part for our economy.

“I believe there’s a real opportunity within this challenge. For anyone who has the space and has been thinking about letting out a room, now is the time to do it.”

Professor Kerr said Heriot-Watt has a team on hand to help support people through this process, which comes with a “good financial incentive.”

“But it’s also a chance to help bring in talent that often goes on to play a key role in our community, building businesses, driving development forward and becoming part of the brilliant place we have here,” he added.

“In previous years, we’ve had excellent feedback from those who have opened their doors to our students, with many strong friendships continuing to this day and a lasting affinity with communities across Orkney.”

Potential hosts or landlords in Orkney who might be able to help Heriot-Watt are being asked to contact the university on icit@hw.ac.uk

Heriot-Watt academic Sandy Kerr is director for the International Centre for Island Technology (ICIT), which opened in Stromness in 1989.

The call for more housing in the islands is not a new one.

Social media users have become well-used to appeals for housing, particularly from those who have accepted job offers and are looking to move to the county.

This has recently been discussed inside the chamber of Orkney Islands Council, which has targetted building 1,030 new homes over the next ten years, with a 60/40 split between affordable and private housing.

The housing problems facing NHS Orkney were aired at a meeting last week, where it was said that bosses were stepping up their efforts to fill vacancies left open by a lack of accommodation.

Speaking at last week’s board meeting, Kirsty Cole, chairwoman of the clinical governance committee, said all clinical groups continue to highlight it as a major issue.

Dr Cole said: “We heard again from all the groups about the impact the lack of accommodation is having across Orkney when it comes to recruitment and housing new members of staff.

“There were examples of start dates having to be delayed by several months in order for individuals moving to work in Orkney to find suitable accommodation.”

Interim chief executive James Goodyear agreed progress is badly needed.

He said: “It is quite an intractable issue but we should be thinking about how we can pro-actively address it.”

He said the former site of The Balfour is being redeveloped to provide public sector staff accommodation.

But he said: “It’s going to take a few years before we are able to complete that and we should be looking to see what we can do in the short-term to address this issue.

“I’m very, very conscious it’s quite acute and a massive drag on our ability to retain and attract staff.”

Mr Goodyear said he planned an early meeting to discuss ways of freeing up more accommodation with James Wylie, then deputising chief executive of Orkney Islands Council and director of education, communities and housing.

OIC has problems of its own when it comes to finding ways to provide staff with a roof under their head.

Last month, deputy leader of the authority, Councillor Sandy Cowie, said he thought the dearth of housing was a common reason why would-be job applicants were not taking up their posts and housing.