In pictures: Deerness Vintage Rally

There was a spectacular turnout of vehicles and machinery for the Deerness Vintage Rally on Sunday.

Some participants gathered at Orkney Auction Mart before making the trip to Deerness Community Centre.

There were tractors, motorbikes, cars, static engines, outboard motors, threshing machines, and even cuddly toys.

All ages took advantage of the dry weather — the childern in the playpark while the adults enjoyed tea and home bakes in the hall.

Thanks to Mike Robertson for sharing these photos of the event.