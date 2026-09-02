IN PICTURES: Gregor Corse joined by another famous Gregor on final day of charity challenge

Orkney’s most inspiring fundraiser, four-year-old Gregor Corse, was joined by a famous namesake to mark the last day of his latest charity challenge.

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend flew into the county and joined peedie Gregor in walking with him to nursery, in a memorable end to his fundraising initiative.

Gregor, who was born with neurological condition which affects his balance and mobility, hit the headlines earlier this year, raising over £70,000 for Inclusive Orkney, by completing laps around his Kirkwall home for 30 consecutive days.

Gregor Townsend accompanies Gregor Corse during a guard of honour by his class to mark the last day of charity fundraiser.

He started a new challenge in August, walking the distance from his home to nursery, a distance of one mile, to raise money for Clan Cancer Support and youth mental health charity Soma’s Light.

He has raised almost £7,000 so far — a total which will continue to rise.

On Wednesday, the final day of his charity challenge, he was joined by rugby head coach Townsend, who was in the county to deliver a pro coaching masterclass at Orkney Rugby Club later this evening.

It was a special moment for all involved, not least both Gregors who were beaming as they arrived at Glaitness Nursery, where they were given a guard of honour.

In recognition of his achievements, peedie Gregor is also a finalist in the Rising Star category of the JustGiving Awards. You can vote for him by clicking here.

Glaitness P7s provide rapturous applause for the two Gregors as they make their way to nursery.

Gregor Townsend and Gregor Corse with the Glaitness Nursery.