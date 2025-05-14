featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

May 14, 2025 at 3:25 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, Liam McArthur’s historic assisted dying bill has passed the first vote in parliament, following an emotionally charged, five-hour debate at Holyrood yesterday.

After an afternoon which saw the Orkney MSP praised for his handling of the difficult topic, and for setting a careful tone for the impassioned debate, the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill will now return to the health and social care committee for detailed consideration of amendments.

Also in the newspaper this week, Orkney commemorates VE Day and the building of the Churchill Barriers, 80 years since their official opening.

Harray land returns to auction.

Superyacht sails in to Kirkwall Bay.

Wildlife centre owners make formal complaint to OIC.

Blood donation service amazed by Orkney’s generosity.

Norwegian museum ship arrives.

Centenary award for theatre group.

Peat and Diesel to wrap up Island Games.

