featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 31, 2025 at 10:14 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, a fresh call is being made to speed up the provision of loos at one of Orkney’s leading visitor attractions.

It comes as progress has been made in providing a second toilet block at Skara Brae.

While welcoming the latter development, long-time tour guide Jo Jones said that somewhere for visitors to spend a penny at the Ring of Brodgar is desperately needed.

Also in the newspaper this week, we have coverage of the opening of Rapture, plus interviews with the nightclub’s DJs, and a round-up of another spectacular Stromness Shopping Week.

We also look ahead to a busy show season, with an eight-page pull-out feature previewing each of the events.

More inside:

Fishermen warned after cable damage.

‘Fascinating enigma’ unearthed at Rousay dig.

Town centre driving ban a safe move?

Packed programme announced for science festival.

Artist’s family stunned by Ness Battery mural.

Hockey heroes bring cup home.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...