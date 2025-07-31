  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
    • featured news

    In this week’s The Orcadian

    This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

    On the front page, a fresh call is being made to speed up the provision of loos at one of Orkney’s leading visitor attractions.

    It comes as progress has been made in providing a second toilet block at Skara Brae.

    While welcoming the latter development, long-time tour guide Jo Jones said that somewhere for visitors to spend a penny at the Ring of Brodgar is desperately needed.

    Also in the newspaper this week, we have coverage of the opening of Rapture, plus interviews with the nightclub’s DJs, and a round-up of another spectacular Stromness Shopping Week.

    We also look ahead to a busy show season, with an eight-page pull-out feature previewing each of the events.

    More inside:

    • Fishermen warned after cable damage.
    • ‘Fascinating enigma’ unearthed at Rousay dig.
    • Town centre driving ban a safe move?
    • Packed programme announced for science festival.
    • Artist’s family stunned by Ness Battery mural.
    • Hockey heroes bring cup home.

    For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.