  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
    • featured news

    In this week’s The Orcadian

    This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

    Is making most of Kirkwall a 20mph zone “excessive” or will it keep us all much safer?

    Opinion appeared divided this week as Orkney Islands Council launches a consultation on the move.

    Also on the front page this week, retirement beckons for Karen Scott after 17 years of supporting others at Clan Cancer Support.

    More inside:

    • Insect repellent flies off the shelves.
    • ‘Overflowing’ bin concerns aired.
    • ‘Vital’ £2m transport boost unveiled.
    • Burray all set for bluegrass bash.
    • OIC shares plans for Viking longhouse.
    • Repair cafe proves a hit in Stromness.
    • Marine mammal stranding surge.
    • Raven control changes incoming.
    • Orkney marks VJ Day anniversary.
    • Ruthven returns to Orkney RFC.

    For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.