featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

August 20, 2025 at 4:52 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Is making most of Kirkwall a 20mph zone “excessive” or will it keep us all much safer?

Opinion appeared divided this week as Orkney Islands Council launches a consultation on the move.

Also on the front page this week, retirement beckons for Karen Scott after 17 years of supporting others at Clan Cancer Support.

More inside:

Insect repellent flies off the shelves.

‘Overflowing’ bin concerns aired.

‘Vital’ £2m transport boost unveiled.

Burray all set for bluegrass bash.

OIC shares plans for Viking longhouse.

Repair cafe proves a hit in Stromness.

Marine mammal stranding surge.

Raven control changes incoming.

Orkney marks VJ Day anniversary.

Ruthven returns to Orkney RFC.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...