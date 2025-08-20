In this week’s The Orcadian
Is making most of Kirkwall a 20mph zone “excessive” or will it keep us all much safer?
Opinion appeared divided this week as Orkney Islands Council launches a consultation on the move.
Also on the front page this week, retirement beckons for Karen Scott after 17 years of supporting others at Clan Cancer Support.
- Insect repellent flies off the shelves.
- ‘Overflowing’ bin concerns aired.
- ‘Vital’ £2m transport boost unveiled.
- Burray all set for bluegrass bash.
- OIC shares plans for Viking longhouse.
- Repair cafe proves a hit in Stromness.
- Marine mammal stranding surge.
- Raven control changes incoming.
- Orkney marks VJ Day anniversary.
- Ruthven returns to Orkney RFC.
