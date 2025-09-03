In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.
On the front page, we reveal that education officials are attempting to grapple with a projected multi-million-pound deficit, as UHI Orkney sinks into the red.
A taskforce has been formed to identify stringent savings and money-making opportunities, as officials desperately attempt to balance the books amid what is feared could amount to a £2.6 million debt.
In the latest edition of The Peedie Orcadian, we speak to some of Orkney’s bright young sparks on their career hopes.
More inside:
- Drugs crackdown paying off for police.
- Summer weather fuels substation progress.
- OIC expecting care home extension request.
- £1 Pelamis device set for the chop.
- How will ‘greening’ rules impact Orkney farmers?
- HIE ‘reviewing’ ORIC extension plans.
- Tribute paid to self-taught boatbuilder.
For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.