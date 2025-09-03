featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

September 3, 2025 at 4:51 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we reveal that education officials are attempting to grapple with a projected multi-million-pound deficit, as UHI Orkney sinks into the red.

A taskforce has been formed to identify stringent savings and money-making opportunities, as officials desperately attempt to balance the books amid what is feared could amount to a £2.6 million debt.

In the latest edition of The Peedie Orcadian, we speak to some of Orkney’s bright young sparks on their career hopes.

More inside:

Drugs crackdown paying off for police.

Summer weather fuels substation progress.

OIC expecting care home extension request.

£1 Pelamis device set for the chop.

How will ‘greening’ rules impact Orkney farmers?

HIE ‘reviewing’ ORIC extension plans.

Tribute paid to self-taught boatbuilder.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...