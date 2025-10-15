featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

October 15, 2025 at 4:51 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Two investigations which laid out how bridges could transform life in four isles communities have finally been revealed — over three years after their completion.

Orkney Islands councillors and the wider community were kept in the dark on not only the commissioning of the studies, but also their contents.

The reports were only shared with elected members this week as they were set to be disclosed to The Orcadian in a Freedom of Information request to OIC.

Also in the newspaper:

Kilimanjaro climb for The Peedie Retreat.

Sobering poverty figures an underestimate?

Scapa sand build-up rankles community council.

Green light for Picky mountain-bike trails.

Young farmers go muddy mad for charity.

New fragrance business smells success.

SAS ordered to share first responder files.

Scottish Cup visit delights Orkney’s dandy dons.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...