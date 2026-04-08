In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available online now, and in shops this afternoon.

On the front page, it has emerged that a court ban is in place to prevent the sale of the Stromness Hotel.

The legal prohibition was continued on Tuesday in the latest hearing of a civil case being pursued by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) at Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

Also in The Orcadian this week, two residents share their personal stories of living with Parkinson’s, ahead of the world day to raise awareness of the disease on Saturday.

In our Homes & Gardens Feature, Caroline and Kevin Critchlow say a tearful farewell to Orkney this week — the place they have called home for two decades.

More inside:

Orkney vet debunks tortoise death hoax.

Rackwick bothy restoration spurs fundraising.

Auction brings Gregor’s total over £70k.

Over 1,000 trees to be planted in Orphir.

Focus on Business: Highland Park.

Islander tourism magazine hits the shelves.

Ultrasound service hit by staffing shortages.

Orkney spirit shines at SCDA.

Déjà vu showing success for young farmer.

Will college repay £3.5m debt to OIC?

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian available now.