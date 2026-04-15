In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available online now, and in shops this afternoon.

On the front page, we report that the close-knit Papa Stronsay community of monks is “deeply hurting” following the disappearance of one of its members.

Justin Evans, 24, was last seen within Golgotha Monastery shortly before midnight on Saturday.

A multi-agency search operation, launched on Sunday, saw Police Scotland, an HM Coastguard helicopter and the RLNI join the effort to trace Mr Evans.

Also in the newspaper, the owners of the Kettletoft Hotel in Sanday share an emotional message as health concerns and the sale of the property bring their 23-year tenure to an end.

Meanwhile, in Deerness, a couple have answered a nationwide callout to help re-home 14,000 ex-battery hens.

More inside:

Burray boys all geared up for pedal power fundraiser.

Orkney Islands Council’s top earners revealed.

No action over fake planning objections against hotel.

Sanday dispute ends in piglet theft.

Focus on Charity: Let’s talk about MS.

North Ronaldsay cable deemed unfixable.

Vet expansion plans prove controversial.

Election candidates talk public services.

Down but not out, says Orkney FC manager.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.