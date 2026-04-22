In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available online now, and in shops this afternoon.

On the front page, renewed frustration has been vented about the lack of progress in giving visitors to the Ring of Brodgar access to a toilet.

It came as Orkney Islands Council officials confirmed on Tuesday that the lack of provision will continue through-out this year’s tourist season.

Meanwhile, a police helicopter is being called in to help find a man who disappeared from Papa Stronsay over a week ago.

Justin Evans, 24, was last seen within Golgotha Monastery on the island shortly before midnight on Saturday, April 11.

More inside:

Heart screening to be held for Orkney’s young people.

Tusked tourist makes a splash in Stronsay.

‘There is life after MS diagnosis’ – woman offers hope to others.

EXCLUSIVE: Stronsay Beast remains return to Orkney.

Burray boys hit top gear for air ambulance.

Sanday shop going the extra mile for customers.

Looking ahead to brilliant blues bonanza.

Ferry Inn unveils improved outdoor space.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.