In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available online now, and in shops this afternoon.

The candidates looking to be Orkney’s next MSP make their final pitch to voters ahead of the election day tomorrow.

Also on the front page, Aly Kemp swaps her running trainers for hiking boots, as she embarks on a 24-hour mountain conquering mission.

After her own diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, she is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for a charity that has been an enormous help to her, MS-UK.

Elsewhere, we have the first in a new series of features, taking a closer look at the cruise liner industry in our island home.

In The Peedie Orcadian, two P7 pupils at Stromness Primary School are putting out a call for Orkney family recipes to include in a new cookbook.

More inside:

Angry backlash over weekend skip closures.

Ferry firm marks 25 years with charity auction.

OIC denies tourist bias at cathedral.

West End Bar closer to reopening.

One man’s fight to save basket-making tradition.

Efforts to identify men who died in Stromness Kirk construction.

Will new study lessen Kirkwall flooding fears?

Agri issues take centre stage at NFU hustings.

Orkney stars join the octopush elite.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.