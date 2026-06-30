Investigation to take place after planes make ‘light contact’ at Kirkwall Airport

Two Loganair aircraft have made “light contact” at Kirkwall Airport this morning.

There has been no reported injuries, and customers are being supported with alternative travel arrangements.

It is understood that a plane had its wing clipped after a taxiing plane collided with a stationary aircraft.

A Loganair spokesperson said: “We can confirm that two Loganair aircraft made light contact while being marshalled on the ground at Kirkwall Airport this morning.

“At the time of the event, one aircraft was stationary and the other operating at low speed under the direction of the airport’s ground services team. Everyone on board is safe and well. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains our highest priority.

“Both aircraft are being inspected by our engineering teams, and customers travelling to and from Kirkwall are being supported with alternative travel arrangements as quickly as possible.

“We apologise to customers affected and thank them for their patience and understanding while we work to get them to their destination. A full investigation will take place with the relevant parties.”